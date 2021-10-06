Meltdowns at NJ school board meetings prompt feds to target angry parents

Law enforcement around the country is being given federal support to address increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in public schools as the pandemic wears on.

The National School Board Association wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in late September, saying that school board meetings have been disrupted in California, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, New Jersey and other states because of local directives for mask coverings to protect students and educators from COVID-19.

Among its examples, the letter cited an Asbury Park Press report from late August, which said the Wall Township school board postponed the public portion of the Aug. 24 meeting after about 60 attendees refused to wear masks. The public comment meeting was rescheduled for the following week, on Aug. 31.

Manalapan-Englishtown Board of Education also had to eject an attendee, who not only refused to wear a mask but began yelling inflammatory remarks,

“They started talking about concentration camps and comparing (the mask mandate) to Nazis,” a board member was quoted as saying in the APP report.

In a memorandum on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”

To address the rising problem, Garland said the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys and federal, state, local, territorial and tribal authorities in each district to develop strategies against the threats.

The New Jersey School Board Association said it does not have a reliable estimate of how many situations of concern have been reported involving school board confrontations around the state, when asked on Wednesday.

School board meeting meltdowns across U.S.

New York

Florida

Tennessee

Texas

Oklahoma

Pro mask in Florida

(Includes material Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.)

Cozy winter getaway rentals in NJ Fireplaces & hot tubs await, from the ski area of North Jersey, to peaceful, off-season lake time in South Jersey.

These house rentals have full amenities, for a relaxing and luxurious staycation.

What $10,000 could get you in NJ

7 reasons why you need to kill the spotted lanternflies infesting NJ