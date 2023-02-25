It's a stark difference from her previous home's grand decor.

You'd probably never expect to hear the words "minimalist" and "mansion" in the same sentence. Somehow, NJ housewife Melissa Gorga combined the two in her latest Franklin Lakes home.

Building the mansion was a long process for The Gorgas. Melissa's husband Joe worked on the home with his construction company, after the family sold their extravagant Montville home in 2020. The family lived in a modest (only by comparison) rental while construction was going on.

Melissa is embracing "minimalist chic" decor in her new home. I personally refer to it as the "sad beige" trend but to each their own. I say this tongue-in-cheek because even though it may not be my style, it's still a beautiful home.

The housewife shared some glimpses inside her mansion on Instagram. Let's take a look:

The outside of The Gorga's home

Melissa gushed that she always wanted a "chic, white, brick house" in the video's caption, and that's clearly what she got. The exterior is very clean and posh, but the home's symmetry is throwing me off a little. Would that bother you?

A closet to die for

This is my favorite part of Melissa's new home. This has to be one of the most organized closets I've ever seen. A wardrobe as nice as Melissa's deserves a closet like this. Organizing consultant and Netflix superstar Marie Kondo would be proud.

"Kitchen space takes priority"

Melissa made it clear in her post that the kitchen was one of the most important rooms in the house. As a fellow Italian, I totally understand. The counter space and wine refrigerator are enough for anyone to envy, but again, I wish there was more color to warm up the room a bit.

Glamour in the bedroom

According to Melissa, she was inspired by the "glitz and glamour of the roaring 20s" when designing her master bedroom. I can see the small nods to the era. The fireplace and marble wall are impressive, but the rest of the room is giving "hotel suite." The lighting fixtures are amazing. A few more extravagant touches like that would've made the room pop.

What do you think of Melissa's new mansion? Are you a fan of the minimalist trend, or do you like to live life with more color, as I do?

