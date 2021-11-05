Catch the NJ ‘Real House Husbands’ on stage in Carteret, NJ

You don't want to miss this show.

I'm happy to have the opportunity to be back on stage with the "House Husbands" in Carteret on Saturday night, November 20th. That's right, join me and my good friend Michael Martocci with his 17-piece orchestras delivering the sounds of Sinatra. We're also pleased to announce that all FIVE NJ House Husbands will join us for a great show at the brand-new Carteret Performing Arts Center.

Not only are the guys funny, and Joe Gorga's standup act is something you have to see, but they are interactive and we'll be taking your questions from the audience. Joe joined me on the show Friday morning to give us a preview of what to expect!

Joe has launched what is playing out to be a huge comedy career. He just sold-out Caroline's in the City with our friend Mike Marino and has upcoming shows across Florida, Milwaukee, Levittown, Chicago, and New York with more to come. Stay tuned as we follow this Jersey guy to the next level of his career. You can find more information on his website HERE.

Our conversation on the air Friday morning was a little more personal talking about his teenage daughter and the challenges and excitement of growing up with the family on camera nearly 24/7. Joe's a good guy and I'm proud to share the stage with him and the guys from one of the biggest shows in a generation.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.