Real housewives of NJ fugitive nabbed by FBI in Dubai

Who knew that a former member of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast was a fugitive on the FBI’s 10 most wanted white-collar criminals list? Afzal 'Bobby' Khan, who apparently was a luxury car dealer on the series who hob-knobbed with the likes of cast members Melissa and Joe Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita has been on the run since 2014, with a $20,000 reward on his head. Khan, who is known as Bobby, ran luxury car dealership called Emporio. Members of the cast were depicted as friends as well as customers of Emporio.

According an article in the Daily Mail, the crimes that he is alleged to have committed involved a multi million dollar scam where he would defraud customers in two ways.

According to the article, he would either obtain luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces without the loan documents so people could not register the cars but still were still liable for the payment. He’s also accused of obtaining loans from a bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible, according to the article.

Khan has been extradited to the US and is now being held in Bergen County Jail in New Jersey while he awaits trial. He faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​