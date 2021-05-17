RHONJ’s Joe Gorga joins Spadea on the show and on stage

If you're a fan of reality TV, you know Joe Gorga. He's Melissa Gorga's husband and has been with her on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" since 2011. As you can hear with my conversation last week on the morning show, Joe is a Jersey guy with a great outlook on life and a unique perspective. He shared some really personal moments, including the fact when he broke out in hives leading up to the first show ten years ago.

Listen here:

If you're a fan, you know how crazy they get. It's fun and people can't seem to get enough of them. I'm excited to see these guys on stage, in a completely unscripted conversation with the audience. I've got questions and I'm sure you do too. It's gonna be a great night and you won't be disappointed.

Unfortunately, the ridiculous and unnecessary rules are still in effect in NJ, so we are limited to 30% capacity at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Atlantic City. Tickets are on sale right now! Seating is limited so if you want to join me for a very personal interaction with the stars of one of the biggest reality shows ever, click HERE.

See you at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City on Saturday night, June 12th, showtime 8 p.m.!

