Real Housewives of NJ at splendid Toms River party — PHOTOS

Our favorite New Jersey Housewives have been filming regularly at the Jersey Shore over the past few seasons. It looks like the new season won't be any different, as the ladies were spotted filming at a fabulous Pretty in Pink party at Melissa Gorga's Toms River home.

Why were the Real Housewives of New Jersey in Toms River?

The ladies were (possibly filming) at Melissa Gorga's (aka Missy G as they call her in the Instagram posts) Toms River Home for a Pretty in Pink party. It wasn't clear what exactly the Pretty in Pink party was for, but all guests were dressed to match the theme, which was super cute.

Who is coming back to Season 12 of RHONJ?

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin will be back.

Traci Lynn Johnson (who's married to Tiki Barber) is also a rumored new cast member. All of the ladies were at Melissa's Pretty in Pink Party EXCEPT for Jennifer. Could there be a feud between them?

When does Season 12 of the Real Housewives of NJ premiere?

Sadly, we don't have a premiere date for Season 12 of RHONJ just yet (probably because they're still filming), but if it's anything like last season, we can expect it to premiere sometime in the winter.

Now check out some glamorous photos from the Pretty in Pink Party in Toms River!

All of the ladies were dressed to impress in pink to match the theme of the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice)

Teresa celebrated one year with her new man Louie at the party!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Mark Goldschneider (@jackiegoldschneider)

Jackie and Evan prove they are stronger than ever with this gorgeous photo of them from the soiree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice)

And it looks like Melissa and Teresa also had some fun in Pt Pleasant Beach too!

Now go inside where the party happened: Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View

Check out her sister-in=law Teresa Giudice's NJ Home

Jennifer Aydin may not have been at the party, but you can check out her massive mansion Amazing sunset views, 16 bathrooms, closet goals, and a movie theater - get ready to live the life of luxury in Real Housewife of NJ Jennifer Aydin's Paramus mansion!