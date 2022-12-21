Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars

You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash).

No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were white balls 3, 4, 33, 36 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 17. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

It's been over two years since New Jersey had a Mega Million jackpot winner with two in 2020. Two anonymous players won a jackpot with an annuity value of $123 million ($100.1 million cash) in Bayonne on July 24 and $202 million ($142.6 million cash) on Feb. 11 in Edison.

What happens if you win Mega Millions in New Jersey?

By law, New Jersey lottery winners of prizes over $600 can remain anonymous. A bill signed in 2020 by Gov. Phil Murphy requires the state to keep the identity of prizes over $600 private, including documents that come under the state's Open Public Record Act.

The largest jackpot ever offered by an American lottery was sold in California on Nov. 8. It had a jackpot of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash).

New Jersey Mega Millions jackpot winner Richard Wahl accepts his "prize" at a lottery press conference in 2018 New Jersey Mega Millions jackpot winner Richard Wahl accepts his "prize" at a lottery press conference in 2018 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



The best store in New Jersey you've probably never been to