Meet star of classic slasher movie at exclusive NJ screening

Horror movies are such an adrenaline rush, especially seeing them on the big screen.

There are so many cult classic horror/slasher movies out there and one of them is about to hit the theaters for one night only in New Jersey.

“Sleepaway Camp” is celebrating its 40th anniversary and will be showing at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands on November 4 at 8 p.m.

But that’s not the best part.

The one and only Felissa Rose, who played Angela Baker in the movie, will be there in attendance.

Felissa will not only sit and watch the movie with you but will be providing live commentary during the screening and a special in-costume photo op after the screening.

Smodcastle Cinemas is owned by New Jersey native Kevin Smith and they not only show movies, but host events like this.

Felissa Rose has been making her way through the convention scene and is an absolute pleasure to meet.

This screening will be put on by the owners of the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival.

Tickets are available now. There’s a VIP option that gets you early access to the screening, priority seating, an exclusive signed event photo, and a meet and greet and a selfie with Felissa Rose all for $80.

Aside from the general admission ticket, there is a photo op option with Felissa dressed up as Angela that will take place after the screening.

For more information, click HERE.

