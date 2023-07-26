Meet Produce Pete, NJ’s famous grocer

If you live in New Jersey and get New York TV, you've undoubtedly heard of Produce Pete.

Pete Napolitano, known as "Produce Pete," has been entertaining and informing audiences for the past thirty years.

He's a Bergen County guy who started in the produce business at 5 years old selling vegetables door to door. He was discovered by a producer at WWOR-TV, Channel 9 in the 1980s.

Then after decades of running the family business in Bergenfield, he began a second career as TV's "Produce Pete".

I caught up with Pete and his co-author of his biography Susan Bloom on the show this week. I asked him about his five-plus decades married to his wife Bette and a career that involved seven days a week and long hours for decades. Plus his favorite vegetable, of course.

Born in Englewood, Produce Pete is a New Jersey institution and after all these years of hard work is still smiling and energized about his craft.

He's a success story that highlights something my mother-in- says often: Some of the luckiest people in the world also happen to be the hardest working.

Jersey Fresh Produce is already starting to come to market

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

