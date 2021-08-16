17 pop-up produce stands in NJ and where to find them
It only comes but once a year. Tis the season to be eating that great Jersey produce that we produce. Nothing like driving down a New Jersey road and pulling up to a pop-up produce standard getting the fruits and vegetables that we love like corn, zucchini, peaches, blueberries, and those incredible Jersey tomatoes that we love.
So where are these stands that pop up all over New Jersey roads giving you produce at a much cheaper price than the chain stores? Many of them are so trusting that they just leave a box for you to put the money in after you take what you want, although some are now mounting security cameras just in case.
I put the word out to my social media following looking for the great pop up produce stands so if you're looking for some tomatoes and you know that you are, here's where you can get them.
Susan Condron Belzner
The stand next to Hamilton Honda and that car wash. Excellent corn. They have lots of peppers. tomatoes, potatoes.
Mary Campbell Collins
Hyland’s Farm in Millstone Twp.
Melynda B. Ulrich
There is a farm stand on Route 68 in Mansfield Township. The gentleman that owns it is a single arm amputee. It amazes me to think that he still farms, such a large amount of produce! Everything is delicious!!! Especially his tomatoes.
Denise DeHaut Brown
Green top market
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
A. Casola Farms in Holmdell NJ ask for Tony !!!
Joe Graci
Dewolfes in plumstead !
Michael G Davis
Joes on rt 322
John Skinski
Korrs in Pennington,nj
Gloria Manchester
Cedar Post in Lakehurst
Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe
Erma's in Yardville on Yardville Hamilton Sq Rd
Nona Sherak
Cracker Jack's in East Windsor.
Axel Jay
Eckert corn.
RT. 70 near Medford in Vincentown
Ross Boory
The Corn Stop
Rt 206
Pemberton
Francie Trout
Rosie’s on RT. 322 in Mullica Hill.
Steve Ross
Russo's in Tabernacle!
Jason Lee Sklar
Angelo's Farm Market on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.
Brenda Palmer
STELLA FARMS
459 New Freedom Road Berlin
