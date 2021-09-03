Mike Brant’s stuffed peppers — a seasonal favorite

Stuffed peppers is among one of my favorite dishes to make, especially when prepared with locally grown or home grown Jersey peppers.

As is the case with our garden, Jersey produce is still plentiful in many locations around the state, making now the perfect time to cook up this great meal either as a side dish or main course.

Stuffed peppers is also one of those meals you can have fun preparing with your kids, which I absolutely love to do. This recipe I used is my own and a lot of it is eyeballed, but I'll do my best to break down the measurements so you can try this in your kitchen as well.

Trust me, you're going to love it.

Mike Brant's stuffed peppers

If you never had your own garden before but thought of giving it a try, now is a great time to learn the basics in preparation for next spring.

Check out Kylie Moore's tips below to help get you prepared for a great start next season.

How to start your first garden

