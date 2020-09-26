Mike Brant’s stuffed peppers – a fall favorite

Stuffed peppers has been among my favorite dishes to make ever since I started growing my own garden.

Normally for me, the bell peppers take longer to be ready and I usually can't do much with them until late summer or early fall, but that's OK! Right now is a perfect time to cook up this great meal either as a side dish or main course. Since this past week was on the cooler side, we paired the stuffed peppers with some homemade minestrone soup, bringing the best of both summer and fall seasons together.

Stuffed peppers is also one of those meals you can have fun preparing with your kids, which I absolutely love to do! This recipe I used is my own and a lot of it is eyeballed, but I'll do my best to break down the measurements so you can try this in your kitchen as well.

Trust me, you're going to love it!