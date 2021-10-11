Meet Jack Ciattarelli Thursday, Oct. 14 in Manalapan, NJ

You've heard him answering 10 questions on my New Jersey 101.5 show. He's been in the studio multiple times with Deminski and Doyle. Along with touring the state of New Jersey in his quest to become our next governor on Nov. 2, now you can meet Jack Ciattarelli in Manalapan at two events this Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate will appear at a meet and greet event presented by Vincent Brunetti, Craig Campbell, Andy Ferrara, and Manalapan Mayor Hon. Jack McNaboe.

The meet and greet will take place at 4 o'clock in Manalapan at 145 Freehold Road. For questions or concerns contact Megan Attanasio at 908-566-7515 or mattanasio@jack4nj.com.

Then at 5 P.M., the party moves to the Main Brook Tavern at 90 Wilson Avenue in Manalapan for a cocktail reception.

As the election gets closer, Ciattarelli, a Jersey guy through and through, is taking his campaign to the streets to meet people and raise money. Despite trailing in some polls, he totally crushed Murphy in a simple listener poll I put up 86.1% to 13.9% with 948 people voting. He also won the last gubernatorial debate where he bested Murphy at every turn.

Night after night when I talk about the candidates on New Jersey 101.5, I get caller after caller singing Jack's praises. Either they've known him, worked with him, or for him. From what I hear, he's made a connection with the people of New Jersey that I have not seen from Governor Murphy.

I asked Ciattarelli what three things he would do to fix New Jersey if elected:

"Well, that's easy, Steve, the first thing we need to do is come up with a new school funding formula that will be reflected in my first budget, because that's the way to lower property taxes and we must lower property taxes — so, a new school funding formula, number one. The second thing we need to do is make New Jersey a better place to do business so we can create more jobs. As an MBA/CPA, two-time successful business owner I know exactly what we need to do to our tax code to make New Jersey a better place to do business. The third thing we need to do is downsize, modernize, streamline our state government because it is bloated, inefficient, and corrupt, so those are my first orders of business as Governor."

Your first order of business before you vote for governor is to go meet Jack Ciattarelli, meet him then see what you think.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

