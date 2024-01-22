NJ family ‘sickened’ by plea deal in deadly diner incident

🔺 NJ man takes plea deal in diner death

🔺 78-year-old man was punched, fell and later died

🔺 Family of victim ‘sickened’ by plea deal

LACEY — A 57-year-old Monmouth County man has admitted to punching another man who later died after falling to the pavement outside a diner.

On Thursday, Edward Chandler, of Manalapan, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the death more than three years ago of 78-year-old Robert Clarke. News of the deal was first reported by Asbury Park Press and confirmed by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Ocean County arrest (Canva) loading...

🔺 78-year-old man was punched, fell and died outside diner

Clarke’s adult children have been active in the court proceedings and have said they were "sickened" by the plea bargain instead of a trial.

Plea bargaining is common in criminal justice proceedings and must be accepted by a judge.

In October 2020, Chandler and Clarke were outside the Lakeside Diner in Forked River after an argument had erupted inside between members of a motorcycle club, prosecutors have said.

Lakeside diner in Forked River (Google Maps) Lakeside diner in Forked River (Google Maps) loading...

Read More: NJ man charged for throwing deadly punch outside Lacey diner

While in the parking lot, Chandler punched Clarke, knocking him to the ground. Clarke was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he died early the next morning.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Chandler's defense attorney submitted to the court a report from a forensic pathologist who said Clarke's death appeared to be related to a pre-existing condition.

🔺 Family of victim ‘sickened’ by plea deal

“Today we found out that there will be no trial...My Dad's killer, Ed Chandler, will be pleading guilty to Aggravated Assault and going to prison for any amount of time up to 3 yrs,” Kristina Clarke wrote on Facebook, a week before the plea hearing.

“That will be determined by the prison system and has nothing to do with the Courts. This isn't the Justice our family was hoping to see.”

Robert RJ Clarke (Kristina Clarke via Facebook) Robert RJ Clarke (Kristina Clarke via Facebook) loading...

Robert Clarke's son, Shawn, previously told the Asbury Park Press that their father died defending a friend during that argument at the diner.

Kristina Clarke encouraged loved ones and friends of her father to show up at Chandler’s plea hearing to “pack the court and show them the family and friends that lost this GREAT man... thank you.. I'm just so sickened by this…”

Chandler's defense attorney had also elicited support from community members in getting him released from jail after his arrest in 2020 on an aggravated manslaughter charge. Character letters were submitted on Chandler's behalf.

The state will be recommending three years in prison at Chandler’s sentencing scheduled for March 15.

Kristina Clarke is urging supporters to write impact letters on the loss of her father.



Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5