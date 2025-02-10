Mediterranean dining haven opens in East Brunswick, NJ

⚫ East Brunswick location is now open

⚫ There are now 10 New Jersey restaurants

⚫ Visitors can expect Mediterranean-style cooking

EAST BRUNSWICK — A popular state restaurant is now more accessible than ever to New Jerseyans.

Cava opened its 10th New Jersey location less than two weeks ago — this time in East Brunswick off Route 18. Other spots are in Wayne, Ramsey, Paramus, Moorestown, Lawrenceville, Jersey City, Secaucus, Edgewater and Bridgewater.

NJ spots CAVA Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

“Our mission is to bring heart, health, and humanity to food, and everything we do at CAVA is grounded in that spirit of generosity, to our guests, our team members, and our community,” Regional Director Ron Shuler said in a statement.

CAVA before opening East Brunswick Google Maps (under construction) loading...

Visitors can expect fast-casual dining with a Mediterranean twist, complete with pick-up-by-car service or traditional dining.

The East Brunswick location is open daily 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 300 NJ-18.

Any food assembled during training before the January opening was sent to community members as part of Cava's food donation program. The company has been on a mission to fight food insecurity since fall 2023.

Some menu items

— Pineapple Apple Mint drink, Falafel Crunch bowl, Garlic Chicken & Veggie pita

— Pita chips

—Steak & Feta pita

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea