Hey, New Jersey: Get some free food from McDonald’s

🍟 McDonald's is giving away free French Fries every Friday

🍟The offer can only be obtained through the McDonald's app

🍟There is a bit of a catch to grab the freebie fries, though

McDonald’s is giving away free French Fries every Friday (get it? Fry Day) until the end of the year.

The fast food chain with more than 250 locations in New Jersey will be giving away free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase, only in the McDonald’s app, starting this Friday, Oct. 27 through Dec. 31.

The recipient must be part of the McDonald’s Rewards program. The free fries offer can only be used once every Friday.

How to claim your free fries

Simply download the McDonald’s app, create an account, and make a minimum $1 purchase. Then go to the Deals tab and select the Free Fries Friday deal, then tap the “Add Deal to Mobile Order” button.

Make your contactless payment using a major credit card. Your card will not be charged until you check-in. You can add or remove a payment card using the Checkout and My Account screens.

To pick up your order, you can either check-in at any participating McDonald’s restaurant to pick up your free Fries and $1 minimum purchase, get them brought to you with curbside pickup, or grab it at the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Other perks of the app

When you download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you’ll also get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase with your first app order.

So, free McNuggets, free Fries, and two $1 minimum purchases. That sounds like a cool deal!

