McAdoo to be Giants new head coach, report says

The Giants have selected offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo as their new head coach, according to ESPN.

Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning, Ryan Nassib IIn this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, New York Giants offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo confers with quarterbacks Eli Manning, left, and Ryan Nassib, right. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) loading...

The team could make the announcement as soon as Thursday, keeping McAdoo in-house after two seasons with the Giants. He had interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant head coaching position as well.

ESPN reports defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would remain with the Giants and McAdoo would bring former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin in as the new offensive coordinator. The Giants had also interviewed Spagnuolo, Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, former Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase, former Bills coach Doug Marrone and former Falcons coach Mike Smith to replace Tom Coughlin, according to the report.

Coughlin, meanwhile, interviewed with the Eagles earlier this week and, according to Fox Sports, the San Francisco 49ers. After a 6-10 season, Coughlin stepped down as Giants head coach but said he would consider head coaching offers from other teams to coach.