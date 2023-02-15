⚫ A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in jail for the sexual assault of a minor

⚫ Christian Navarrete admitted the assaults took place in his home over the course of two years

⚫ Authorities found more than 80 videos on Navarrete's cell phone of the assaults.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A Mays Landing man was sentenced on Valentine’s Day to 25 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a minor, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The defendant, Christian Navarrete, 39, had previously pled guilty on Dec. 6, 2022. He admitted that on or between the dates of July 18, 2017, and Dec. 15, 2019, he committed numerous acts of sexual penetration on the young victim inside his home.

He also admitted that he filmed the minor while engaged in those acts, and stored the videos on his cell phone.

On Dec. 19, 2019, detectives from Hamilton Township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit were notified about a possible sexual assault against a juvenile.

Following an interview with the victim and the ongoing investigation, prosecutors found that Navarrete had over 80 videos on his cell phone where he filmed the victim engaged in sexual actions with him.

According to a report from the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center, Navarrete’s sexual behavior was compulsively and repeatedly performed.

The Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Erika Halayko said the young victim was extremely brave in coming forward and that Navarrete’s actions of sexual assault and filming the victim constituted an extreme violation of her trust.

In addition to aggravated sexual assault of a minor, Navarrete was also found guilty of sexual assault of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)