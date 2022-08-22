Max Weinberg, Smithereens teaming for free NJ concert. Yes, free

The E Street Band’s drummer since the mid-70’s and New Jersey’s own Max Weinberg has a gift for New Jersey. A free concert. No strings attached. And he’s teaming with The Smithereens, the New Jersey hard alt-rock band that inspired Nirvana.

The concert is happening at Oak Ridge Park in Clark on Saturday September 10, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The lawn show (and it’s a huge park, don’t worry) is completely free of charge and you’re encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. You’ll find the park at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. It’s right next to Ash Brook Reservation and Union County Vo-Tech.

I’d get there early. This is going to be fun.

The Smithereens was formed in 1980 by three guys, Jim Babjak, Mike Mesaros and Dennis Diken who all went to high school in Carteret together. I grew up in Rahway so I know this area so well. They hooked up with who would become the frontman Pat DiNizio from Scotch Plains, and the rest was rock history.

Pat DiNizio of the Smithereens Getty Images loading...

DiNizio passed away a few years ago but the guys have kept the act going with various guest vocalists and hasn’t missed a beat. If you liked The Who and the Clash, you’ll have a good time.

This is them back in the day appearing on “The Tonight Show.”

Of course Max Weinberg is the stuff of New Jersey legend. He grew up in Newark, South Orange and Maplewood. He knew he wanted to be a drummer at a very young age. He auditioned with the E Street Band in August of 1974 and quit college only 6 credits shy of a degree to take the gig. Smart move as it turns out. He’s been with the band ever since and was also the leader of the house band on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

He’s not only in the Rock Hall of Fame he’s also in the New Jersey Hall of Fame. His son Jay is the drummer for Slipknot.

Here’s a taste of Max with his Jukebox project.

Again this free show is at Oak Ridge Park in Clark on September 10 so get those lawn chairs ready. I hope Union County enjoys the hell out if this very New Jersey show. Who knows maybe I’ll run into you at Rocky’s or Butch Kowal’s afterwards.

