Massive brawl caused damage to South Jersey home

GLASSBORO — A fight that started in the driveway of a home spilled into the house resulting in several people being arrested.

The brawl happened on September 23 on the 300 block of Lehigh Road, and involved around 25 people, according to police. Officers who responded to the scene reported seeing people fleeing from the home, and one person lying injured in the driveway. Police did not say what sparked the brawl, only that "numerous subjects" confronted the residents the home over a fight earlier in the evening.

When the residents tried to go back into the home some of the people who confronted them forced their way into the house, and the fight continued, police said. Several doors into the home were damaged due to people forcing their way in, and the house sustained damage as a result of the brawl, according to police.

One of the aggressors required medical attention at the scene, but refused to go to the hospital. David Hall was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, among other charges. Rather than being taken to the hospital he was taken to the Salem County Jail.

So far three other people have been charged with a variety of counts including assault, burglary, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Glassboro police were assisted by officers from Rowan University and Harrison Township. The Gloucester County EMS also responded to the scene.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing and more charges are pending, according to police.

