A New Jersey woman is accused of embezzling over $600,000 and using it, among other things, for butt augmentation surgery.

Karen O’Brien, of Maple Shade, used a company credit card of her employer, Sea Box, for personal purchases, including luxury hand bags, designer clothes, and a vacation in Puerto Rico, according to prosecutors.

According to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office investigation revealed that over a 12-month period, O’Brien used the company’s credit card for personal expenses totaling $614,499 to buy designer clothes, handbags, and other accessories from luxury stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Additionally, prosecutors say O’Brien used the company credit card to pay for buttocks augmentation for her and a friend at a Las Vegas plastic surgery center, for an undisclosed amount.

O’Brien was the human resources manager for Sea Box Inc. of Cinnaminson, which makes shipping and storage containers. Prosecutors say she was arrested after a traffic stop with $30,000 in cash on her. She has been charged with theft and using a computer for a scheme to defraud, and was taken into custody pending her initial appearance in court.

Sea Box told the Daily Journal that they don’t comment on current of former employees, but that they were working with authorities on the ongoing investigation.

The investigation took place over a 12-month period after Sea Box officials notified Cinnaminson police about the suspected theft, according to the prosecutor’s office. Sea Box has fired O’Brien.

