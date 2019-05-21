Manslaughter charge for NJ mom who passed out on toddler

LUMBERTON — A woman who allegedly passed out while intoxicated and suffocated her toddler son has been indicted on manslaughter charges.

Antoinette King also faces a child endangerment charge in the indictment announced Monday.

The 13-month-old boy named Jerimiah was found at a Lumberton home on Jan. 19. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Burlington County prosecutors say the 33-year-old King had consumed alcohol and at least one painkiller before losing consciousness. Her mother discovered King lying on the boy and called 911.

Antoinette King and son Jerimiah (Antoinette King via Facebook)

Both mother and child were unresponsive when emergency responders arrived, though King was later revived using Narcan.

It wasn't known Tuesday if King has retained an attorney.

In a separate case earlier this year, another Burlington County woman has been sentenced to four years in state prison for the accidental killing of her newborn son in 2015.

Melissa Johnson had been found passed out on top of her three-month-old son. Johnson had been drinking alcohol for several hours authorities said.

