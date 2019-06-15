Man’s body pulled from lake in Hamilton

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police are trying to identify the man whose body was found partially submerged in a lake on Friday afternoon.

A resident of Hamilton Lakes Drive called police just after 5 p.m. Friday after finding the body.

Police do not consider the death suspicious but did not provide further details. The man's body was taken to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The man was described as black and in his 30s. He was partially clothed, police said.

The lake separates a residential neighborhood from a commercial strip and touches on the Grounds for Sculpture park.

Police asked anyone with any information to call 609-581-4080 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

