Man’s body found in lake in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a lake Tuesday morning.
The Essex County Sheriff's Office was notified at around 11 a.m. about a dead body in the lake at Weequahic Park. Upon arrival, police located the body.
The man, who authorities have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy.
Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.
