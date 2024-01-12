🍳 An iconic North Jersey diner will close its doors after this weekend

🍳The diner has been in business for more than 40 years

🍳The staff will be moved to its other diner in Oakland

WAYNE — Another legendary New Jersey diner bites the dust.

After more than 40 years in business, Manny’s Preakness Diner in Wayne is closing its doors forever on Sunday, January 14, according to owner John Lignos’ personal Facebook page.

“With sad news, Preakness Diner will be closing Sunday after 40 years, but visit us at our Oakland location, Lenape Valley Diner. The staff will be there. Thanks to all the loyal customers for the support and love,” Lignos wrote.

The Lenape Valley Diner is only five miles away from Manny’s Preakness Diner.

Reduced foot traffic in the Preakness Shopping Center located at 1220 Hamburg Turnpike after the COVID-19 pandemic, and a highway project that involved the construction of a jughandle, were factors in his decision to close, Lignos told NorthJersey.com.

Lignos also told the publication on the phone that he has been “heartbroken” over having to make the difficult decision. He wanted to stay in Wayne and the business even cut back on its hours of operation, but he just couldn’t make it work.

When patrons heard about the closing on Facebook, many were stunned and saddened.

Longtime customers react to the news

“So sorry John. I have many fond memories of breakfast and lunch times. Your food and service was always spot on. My regards to the kitchen and wait staff and your Family. See you in Oakland.”

“Great memories buddy bringing my little ones in Preakness when they were only in their carriages. Now when they come home from college they always head right over to Lenape.”

“Always my favorite breakfast spot….sorry to see you go!!!”

“So many memories! Lots of laughs and good times.”

“John wishing you Continued Success in Oakland Will always remember Preakness as “our” first family diner”!”

There are so many other posts with similar sentiments.

Lenape Valley Diner in Oakland is located at 176 Ramapo Valley Road.

