Manchester, NJ 3-car crash after PA driver runs light, police say

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man is accused of running a red light and causing a three-vehicle crash that injured his own passenger.

Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded around 6 p.m. on Saturday to Route 70 and Colonial Drive, where they found a silver, 2008 Nissan Altima on fire, pointed the wrong-way on the eastbound shoulder of the highway.

Roy Deronde Jr., of Kingston, PA, had been speeding in the Altima on the westbound shoulder of 70 when he ran a red light and hit a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee, which was traveling south on Colonial Drive, according to police.

After hitting the Jeep, the Altima crossed over the centerline and struck a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC, before Doronde’s car then hit a utility pole and caught fire.

Deronde ran away from the scene of the accident, as did his passenger, Fannie Kistner, also of Kingston, PA, police said.

Kistner was later found and taken to Community Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes Benz, a couple from Toms River, were uninjured, while the condition of the Jeep driver, a woman from Manchester, was unclear as of Sunday.

Deronde, while still at large as of Sunday afternoon, was charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice.

He could also potentially face additional charges.

Anyone who might have information as to the whereabouts of Deronde was asked to contact Manchester police at 732-657-6111.

