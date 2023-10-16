🔴 NJ man is convicted of murdering a toddler in 2016

🔴 The 29-year-old man faces life in prison

🔴 The child's mother also faces charges

GLOUCESTER CITY — A 29-year-old Ocean County man has been convicted of the 2016 murder and sexual assault of his then-girlfriend’s toddler daughter.

Michael Disporto of Manahawkin was found guilty on Friday, Oct. 13 of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in connection with the death of 23-month-old Ariana Smith.

Sentencing for Disporto is scheduled for Dec. 8. He faces a life sentence.

Police found little girl suffering with grave injuries

On Sunday, July 3, 2016, members of the Gloucester City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child. The almost-2-year-old was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was found to have suffered extensive injuries as well as signs of being sexually abused.

Her mother was also charged

Little Ariana was pronounced dead two days later, her death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The girl’s mother, Amber Bobo, 26, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Camden County prosecutors said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom