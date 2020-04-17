Man, woman found dead inside Lakewood house

LAKEWOOD — Police found two people dead inside a house on Thursday.

Lakewood police performing a wellness check on an 86-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man at the house on Central Avenue made the discovery, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Billhimer said that both people had "extensive medical histories" and that a medical exam would be performed on Friday to determine a cause of death. The prosecutor did not reveal the identities of the man and woman pending notification of family.

Lakewood police told The Lakewood Scoop that the two were a mother and her son.

