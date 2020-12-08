Man with autism missing in Carteret, police ask for public’s help

CARTERET — Police are looking for a 66-year-old man who has autism and does not speak English, who was last seen leaving his borough home Monday morning.

Jaginder Singh was reported missing by his wife and family, after failing to return to his Carteret house for lunch at 2 p.m. as he usually does, according to police.

Police said Singh was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday, wearing a dark gray skull cap, blue hooded jacket, green short sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, and brown slip-on sneakers.

Singh is 5 feet 10 inches and 146 pounds ad does not have any money on him or carry an ID, police also said.

Anyone with information about Singh can call Carteret Police at 732-541-4181.

