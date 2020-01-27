TOMS RIVER — Police say they've solved the case of the man in white makeup who robbed an Ocean County bank on Thursday.

Surveillance photos released by police showed a man who who appeared to be wearing white facial makeup and a dark-colored shoulder-length wig with blonde extensions. Toms River police said he he demanded cash from a teller at the First Financial Federal Credit Union branch at the intersection of Routes 9 and 571, according to Toms River police. The robber left the area on foot, police said.

Michael Bennett, 31, of Toms River was charged on Saturday with robbery and is being detained at the Ocean County Jail pending a bail hearing, according to police.

Michael Bennett (Ocean County Jail)

