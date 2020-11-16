NEW BRUNSWICK — A man accused of peering into the windows of several private homes in a neighborhood near Rutgers University was taken into custody on Friday.

Witnesses told police they saw Manuel Molina-Noyola, 33, of Franklin Township in Somerset County hiding in the bushes in yards on Richardson Street and walking between homes trying to look into the windows of houses around 6 p.m. early Friday evening, according to Police Capt. J.T. Miller. Molina-Noyola was taken into custody as he got into a grey Toyota Tacoma he had parked in the neighborhood, Miller said.

Police said they connected Molina-Noyola to several other reported similar incidents in the 5th and 6th wards of New Brunswick just two blocks from the Rutgers University campus. Police on Nov. 3 had released images of a person wanted in those cases. They didn't say in information released so far how, specifically, Molina-Noyola was connected to those incidents.

Molina-Noyola is charged with three counts of criminal trespass and two counts of peering into windows.

Miller asked anyone with information about the suspect or similar incidents to call New Brunswick police at 732-745-5217.

