Man turns himself in for Oceanport, NJ murder, cops say

OCEANPORT — A Neptune man has surrendered himself to police after shooting another man to death, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting on Friday night has left 41-year-old Amad Jones dead. Neptune cops responding to a call found the former Oceanport resident still suffering from a gunshot wound in the road along Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 p.m. According to Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Jones later died from the wound.

Shortly after the shooting, 41-year-old Michael Westbrook turned himself in at Neptune police headquarters, Santiago said. The Neptune man is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree hindering.

Westbrook remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

New Jersey 101.5 had a request for an affidavit of probable cause pending with the prosecutor's office as of early Saturday evening.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

