UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Police released a sketch of a man who an an animal shelter worker says threatened her at knifepoint on Thursday morning.

A worker at the township animal shelter on Jefferson Avenue said the man showed up holding a knife and making "threatening comments," according to police.

Police said as the man continued to make threats, the worker was concerned for her own safety and locked herself inside a room. The man eventually left, according to police, who believe the man ran into the woods behind the shelter.

Police told TAP into Union the man told her, “I think you guys should die beside the dogs."

The man is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police asked anyone with information about the man to call them at 908-851-5030.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5