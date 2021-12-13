Man struck in front of NJ restaurant days shy of his birthday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) – A man visiting his hometown ahead of his birthday was struck and killed trying to cross the street in front of Ott's Restaurant late Thursday night.

Gloucester Township police said Michael Geisler, 45, of Pittsburgh, was struck about 11:45 p.m. by a Volkswagen driven by Ajah T. Davis, 31, of Glassboro.

He was on Greentree Road at the intersection with Heritage Valley Drive in the Sewell section Mantua Township on the border with Gloucester Township.

Geisler was taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital and then flown to Jefferson in Philadelphia where he died.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Gloucester Township police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 856-589-6650.

Geisler is originally from Washington Township and would have turned 46 on Sunday, according to his brother's Facebook page. Co-worker Edward Julius Queaño Victoria wrote on his Facebook page they worked for American Airlines in Pittsburgh.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

