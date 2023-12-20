Chopper 6 news helicopter crashes in NJ’s Wharton State Forest

✅The pilot and photo journalist on board were killed

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Burlington) — The helicopter used by Philadelphia's 6 ABC Action News crashed Tuesday night in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest killing two people on board.

The helicopter was returning from an assignment on the Jersey Shore when it went down near Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Mullica River Road in Washington Township around 8 p.m, according to a report by the station.

The station reported the pilot and news photographer on board were killed but did not disclose their identities pending notification of family. They were described as having a long history with the station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years.

Video of the crash shows debris scattered on the ground and a small fire in the area where the helicopter went down. According to FlightAware.com the helicopter left Philadelphia Northeast Airport at 7:23 p.m.

Hard to reach area

The helicopter, a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, is leased by the station from North Carolina-based U.S. Helicopters.

The area is very remote and difficult to reach, according to the station.

New Jersey State Police referred questions about the crash to the New Jersey State Park Police with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

