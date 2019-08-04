Man struck and killed crossing Route 88 in Brick, police say

BRICK — A 72-year-old man was struck and killed as he tried to cross Route 88 Saturday night.

Arthur W. Burke of Point Pleasant was crossing the road about 100 feet east of Post Road around 10:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2000 Corvette driven by John Metevier, 44, of Brick, who unsuccessfully tried to avoid hitting Burke, according to Brick police.

Police also said the impact of the crash sent Burke into the windshield before rolling off the car and onto the grass, causing severe head and internal trauma.

Burke was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died.

A Google Street View of the area does not show a crosswalk.

Burke's passenger, Tina-Marie Dillon, 35 of Brick, was treated for minor injuries and lacerations at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

No charges were filed in the case, as of Sunday morning.

Route 88 was closed for several hours between Jack Martin Boulevard and Post Road.

Brick police asked any witnesses to the crash to call them at 732-451-2037.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5