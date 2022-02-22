Man shot in broad daylight in Paterson, NJ club parking lot

PATERSON — The shooting of a man outside a nightclub late Monday afternoon remained under investigation.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said police were called to the Bonfire Monfongo House Lounge on Market Street around 4:25 p.m. and found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds lying in the road.

The man, identified by Valdes as Divan E. Tejeda, 23, of Clifton, was later pronounced dead at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Valdes did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have yet been made.

The Daily Voice reported police are looking for a black Dodge Charger in connection with the shooting.

Valdes asked anyone with additional information about this incident to contact her office at 1-877-370-PCPO or Paterson police at 973-321-1120.

The shooting was Paterson's 13th shooting of the year with four homicides, according to a Paterson Press tally.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

