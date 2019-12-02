Man shot dead by police in Secacus ‘domestic situation’

SECAUCUS — Police shot a man dead when responding to what authorities have described as as domestic incident Sunday night.

The state Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force is investigating the incident on Sea Isle Key in the Harmon Cove development in Secaucus, as it investigates all police-involved deaths under standard procedure. It did not describe details of what led to the shooting or disclose the identity of anyone involved.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Secaucus police are also investigating incident and did not immediately return messages early Monday morning.

Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli told NorthJersey.com it was a “domestic situation” and involved a shootout with police.

Residents told Patch of Secaucus they heard as many as 20 shots fired during the incident.

Police issued a shelter in place for residents of Harmon Cove for a time during the incident.

The Hudson County SWAT team was called in when one of the individuals involved barricaded themselves into the condo, police told the Daily Voice Hudson.

