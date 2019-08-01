Man set fire to Linden homes, school, dumpster all in 1 night, cops say

LINDEN — A Roselle man faces several charges of arson in connection with a series of late-night fires a week ago.

The first was set at a house with several medical offices at 809 North Wood Ave, which caused the evacuation of a home next door, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo. A second fire at an empty house was reported about a half-hour later, followed by a dumpster fire at the Soehl Middle School and a series of small brush fires yjsy were put out quickly.

There was also a fire in a garage in the yard of a house on W. 9th Avenue in Roselle.

Ruotolo said Marcus D. Wise, 30, Roselle was taken into custody at a home on Roselle Street the Friday morning of the fires after Linden police responded to a report of someone throwing rocks through the glass door of a building.

Wise was found with a lighter, a piece of cardboard, and a can of WD-40, according to Ruotolo.

Wise was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated arson, two counts of third-degree arson, and single counts of second-degree attempted aggravated arson, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Wise is currently being held at Union County Jail pending an evaluation to take place before his next Superior Court appearance, tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, August 9.

