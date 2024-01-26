Man caught molesting 12-year-old in car in NJ

✅ The man communicated for a year with a 12-year-old girl before coming to NJ

✅ He recorded their encounter on video using his cell phone

A New Hampshire man who admitted traveling to New Jersey for a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years in prison

Scott Wilkinson, 39, communicated with the child from Egg Harbor Township for about a year before making the trip in April 2022, federal prosecutors said.

Video that Wilkinson created of himself engaged in sexual acts with the child in the back of his car was found on his cell phone.

Other images and videos of child sexual abuse material were also discovered, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

“Scott Wilkinson admitted to unimaginably abhorrent behavior. He sought out sex with a child and perpetuated that trauma by recording and reliving it. The harm he has done is vast, and today’s sentence is richly deserved,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division said.

“Locking up predators like Wilkinson is one of the most important actions that the FBI and our partners can take to help protect kids, the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Wilkinson's sentence includes 10 years of supervised release and payment of $6,000 in restitution.

