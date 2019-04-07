Man robs South Jersey bank at gunpoint

HADDONFIELD — A man wearing a burka-style dress robbed a bank at gun point late Saturday afternoon, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary E. Colalillo.

The man pointed a handgun at a teller at the Republic Bank branch on East Kings Highway around 5:50 p.m. and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Colalillo said.

The suspect was described as a black male dressed in boots, black pants, a black burka style dress that covered his face carrying a brown color bag.

Colalillo asked anyone with information about the robbery to call her office at 856-225-8400 or Haddonfield Borough Police at 856-429-4700 ext. 252.

