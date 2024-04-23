✂ A man robbed a 7-Eleven near Rutgers-Camden

CAMDEN — Rutgers University Police are looking for a man who held up a convenience store near campus with a pair of scissors and robbed the place on Monday night.

They said the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 330 Cooper St. in Camden at approximately 7 p.m., and showed the scissors to the cashier, according to witnesses, not affiliated with the university, who were inside the store.

The unidentified male then grabbed a display case from the counter filled with electronics, and ran toward Lawrence Street, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police did not provide a description of the robber.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 856-225-6111.

