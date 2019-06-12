Man leaps to death from Borgata hotel room, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police say a man was found dead outside the Borgata on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said responded to a call about a man being found dead in the parking lot of the 2,000 room hotel and casino around 5:30 p.m.

Officers determined the man jumped out the window of his hotel room. A video teweeted by filmmaker Mario Cerrito III, who said he was at the hotel for a meeting, showed a broken window on one of the hotel's upper floors.

The man's identify was not disclosed, pending notification of his family.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.

