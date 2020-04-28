Man kills himself and dog during Woodbridge standoff

WOODBRIDGE — A 57-year-old man and his dog were found dead inside a house after a standoff with police on Monday.

Police were called about 7:35 a.m. to a house on Dukes Road in the Colonia section by a man claiming to have hostages. Police later learned that he was alone.

The man was later identified as homeowner William Graziano, township spokesman John Hagerty told New Jersey 101.5. Hagerty said the man had been having medical and marriage problems.

The immediate neighborhood of Dukes Road, Patricia Avenue and Wendy Road was put on lockdown as township TEAMS emergency response team and police arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with Graziano, according to Hagerty. They were unsuccessful in making contact despite help from his estranged wife and a cousin, Hagerty said.

After six hours with no communication from Graziano, the TEAMS unit entered the home and discovered Graziano dead with a single shot to the head with his own weapon, according to Hagerty.

A dog was also found shot dead inside the house.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.