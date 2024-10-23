Man killed trying to cross the street in Passaic County

PASSAIC — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street in Passaic County earlier this week.

City police responded 8:07 p.m., Oct. 22, to a report of someone being hit by an Acura sedan in the area of Route 21 North.

The male pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the roadway, officials said.

He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. as a result of the injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim did not leave the scene and called 911 after the collision, officials said.