🔴 A young child was injured when shots were fired Monday

🔴 Two people escaped serious injury

🔴 A black sedan left the scene after the shooting

ELIZABETH — A man was killed and a child was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night, according to multiple reports.

A man, woman and a young child were sitting inside a car parked on Salem Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired from a black sedan, a police spokeswoman told NBC 4 New York.

The woman in her early 20s and the child suffered non-life threatening injuries while the 28-year-man was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.

Salem Avenue in Elizabeth Salem Avenue in Elizabeth (Canva) loading...

Who was shot?

The three are not Elizabeth residents, Contreras said.

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot as he walked out of Bridgestone Hose Power on Dowd Avenue in Elizabeth on May 31. No arrests have been made.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?