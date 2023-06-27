Child survives, man killed in Elizabeth, NJ drive-by shooting
🔴 A young child was injured when shots were fired Monday
🔴 Two people escaped serious injury
🔴 A black sedan left the scene after the shooting
ELIZABETH — A man was killed and a child was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night, according to multiple reports.
A man, woman and a young child were sitting inside a car parked on Salem Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired from a black sedan, a police spokeswoman told NBC 4 New York.
The woman in her early 20s and the child suffered non-life threatening injuries while the 28-year-man was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.
Who was shot?
The three are not Elizabeth residents, Contreras said.
A 44-year-old man was fatally shot as he walked out of Bridgestone Hose Power on Dowd Avenue in Elizabeth on May 31. No arrests have been made.
