Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on Route 571 in Manchester, NJ

MANCHESTER — A man was killed in a crash on Route 571 involving four vehicles including a New Jersey Department of Transportation truck on Tuesday morning.

Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, was traveling westbound on Route 571 around 7:15 a.m. when she lost control of her 2018 Honda Civic while making a right turn near Whitesville Road, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The car then hit a DOT Ford F-550 pickup heading eastbound driven by employee Eduardo Rivera, 30, of Hamilton. Eduardo Rivera, 30, of Hamilton, was a passenger in the pickup.

Billhimer said the DOT truck pushed a 2012 Toyota Camry into an embankment before hitting a 2015 Toyota Corolla operated by Paul Lambert, 58, of Toms River.

The driver of the Camry, Michael Sadis, 48, of Toms River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"NJDOT offers our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said.

Bowker, Rivera, and Septo were taken to Community Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Lambert was taken via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, and was in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to Billhimer.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

It was the second fatal crash on Route 571 this year. The first was in Toms River on February 8.

Route 571 was closed for several hours on Tuesday for an investigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

