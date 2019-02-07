LAKEWOOD — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed someone and punched a police officer in the eye inside the municipal building on Thursday morning.

Police said they were alerted by panic alarms around 10:55 a.m. on the building's second floor. People reported a man acting in a "disorderly" manner in a hallway after the stabbing.

As police questioned the suspect, they said he suddenly got up from a chair and punched one of the officers. During a struggle with police, a folding knife fell from the suspect's waistband, they said.

A witness told The Lakewood Scoop that the suspect hid his knife after a township employee who heard screaming ran into the hallway.

Police said they believe the incident was a random attack.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized.

The identities of all involved have not been publicly released.

