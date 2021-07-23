Man in wheelchair killed crossing Route 9 in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A township resident in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed and thrown 20 feet while crossing Route 9 early Friday morning.

Lakewood police spokesman Gregory Staffordsmith said Frederick Gillette, 58, was struck by a 2003 GMC Yukon about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection with John Street.

Gillette was pronounced dead at the scene, Staffordsmith said.

The driver of the Yukon, a 47-year-old Lakewood man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Staffordsmith.

The circumstances of the crash and the identity of the driver were not disclosed and no charges have been filed.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the crash, said security video shows the impact threw the man 20 feet away.

There is a 7-Eleven store at the intersection on the southbound side of Route 9.

A picture of the crash shows heavy damage to the hood of the SUV or pickup nearly on top of the base of the wheelchair. The chair is separated from the base.

Staffordsmith said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Lakewood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 732-363-0200 ext. 5382.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.