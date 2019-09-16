A man in New Jersey for a family wedding was struck and killed while walking on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning.

Samuel E. Gottheim, 30, of Santa Clara, California was struck by an Acura SUV driven by Brandon List, 28, of New City, New York around 3 a.m. in the left northbound lanes of the Parkway in Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchan.

Marchan said is was not known why Gottheim was walking in the lane.

No charges have been filed against List.

Gottheim's father Arthur wrote on his Facebook page that his son was at a family wedding.

"The loss for his mother, brother, all his friends and relatives and me is devastating and totally surreal. He was a wonderful 30 year old man who was just starting his life . We will miss him forever," Arthur Gottheim wrote.

His father in another post said that his funeral is Tuesday at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, New York.

According to Samuel's Facebook page, he was from Ardsley, New York and was a process engineer for Applied Materials in Santa Clara.

